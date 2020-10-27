Claudia Elaine Smith was the keeper of things. The perfect box, jewelry for any occasion (or decade), every special rock or shell a beloved grandchild once touched. She was also the keeper of compassion, of love, of wisdom, of family. To know her was to love her. The world is a better place because she was in it and it is the honor of her family and friends to carry on her legacy of strength and kindness.

After a four year battle with ovarian cancer Claudia took her last breath at home surrounded by family on Oct 21, 2020. In her 74 years she touched many lives and shared her smile and light with all those around her. Claudia was born in Seattle on September 23, 1946 to Gordy and Elaine Brown and spent her life raising a beautiful family while working full time. On a sunny weekend you might find her birdwatching or in the courtyard sharing a laugh and a drink with friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Zopher Williams. Claudia is survived by her loving husband, Steven Smith, her four children, Shane (Bonny) Williams, Stephanie Williams, Alison Rodgers and Jason (Stephanie) Smith, as well as her forever cherished grandchildren, Ava, Preston, Stephen, Wren, Hazel and Vincent. Claudia is also survived by her siblings and best friends, Paula (Mike) Jacobsen and David (Linda) Brown. In keeping with Claudia's deeply held beliefs that we should take care of others before ourselves a celebration of life will be postponed until such a time that it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local food bank. September 23, 1946 - October 21, 2020