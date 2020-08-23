Claudia Jeanne Stine, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 7,2020, with her daughter, Jennifer, by her side. Born to Mervin "Bud" and Eleanor Wold on January 15, 1948, in Everett, WA. She was the oldest of two siblings. Claudia attended Lake Stevens High School, where she was known for her beautiful singing voice and was a talented vocalist. She graduated in 1966 and married Frank "Wally" Stine from Granite Falls the same year, later divorcing in 1993. They had 2 children, Jennifer and Jacob. Claudia owned and operated The Green House, a florist shop in Snohomish and worked in the floral industry for many years. In 1991, she began to work for the Boeing Company as an Administrative Assistant and retired in 2009.

Claudia will be remembered as a thoughtful, kind, and giving person who loved and enjoyed her family. Despite a degenerative neurologic condition leading to quadriplegia later in life, she remained blithely optimistic. Claudia had a sharp mind and a strong will. She was immensely proud to have remained in her own home where she hosted many gatherings for family.

Claudia is preceded in death by her parents; Bud and Eleanor Wold; and brother, Steven Wold. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Jennifer and Deric Dobesh, Jacob and Emily Stine; and her grandchildren; Michael Messner, Blythe Stine, Samuel Dobesh, Erin Dobesh, and John Stine; and many cousins.

Claudia referred to her wonderful caregivers as "My Girls." The family would especially like to thank Lori, Jennifer, Jessie, Deanna, Heidi, and Donna, for their exceptional care.

A celebration of Claudia's life will be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.

January 15, 1948 - August 7, 2020