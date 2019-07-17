Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Earl Hall. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

May 11, 1941 - July 11, 2019 Longtime Snohomish, WA resident, Clayton Earl Hall (78), passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 after a battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family. Clay was born May 11, 1941 in Bismarck, ND to Earl and Lois (Anunson) Hall. He was one of 14 children and cared deeply about his siblings. At a young age, Clay and his family moved to the Everett, WA area. He graduated from Everett High with the class of '59. Clay worked in the auto wrecking industry for most of his life. For a few years he was the proud owner of Hall's Garage in Snohomish. He eventually retired from Al's Lynnwood Truck Parts. Clay loved building and racing stockcars, sprintcars, and jalopies at Evergreen, Sky Valley, Skagit, Elma and Spannaway Speedways. When his children began playing sports, he stepped away from racing and found his new passion: coaching youth sports. He coached baseball, softball, basketball, and soccer for over 21 years in Snohomish. His love for coaching continued even after his children were out of the house. Becoming a "Papa" and spending time with his grandkids was another highlight in Clay's life. In his later years, Clay was able to resume his joy of riding motorcycles. The purchase of his Harley trike allowed him to take many long road trips around the U.S. To say Clay put family first was an understatement; there was never a time that his needs and desires were ever put ahead of his children or grandchildren. Anyone who came in contact with him noticed his calm demeanor and big heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neil; sisters, Marcia and Micki; son, Danny and BJ. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joy (Pace) Hall; children, Buddy (Jeannie), Timm (Christian), and Jenny (Steve). He was the proud Papa to six grandchildren, Ashley Hall (Nathan), Brandon Mannon, Kylie Hall, Bailey Hall, Chloe Hall, and Tristen Glasgow. A loving brother to Topsy (Wayne), Marlowe, Dolly (Gary), Burnelle, Bobbie, Leda (Rich), Donnie, Butch (Karen), Norita (Jim), Micki's husband (Bernie), and Jayme. He also leaves behind Kristine; the Faailoga family; along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life with friends and family will take place in the fall to honor Clay's memory.





