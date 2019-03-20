Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Kline. View Sign





Clayton F. Kline Clayton F. Kline of Bryant, WA, died peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home after a year- long battle with cancer. He was born on January 25, 1943 to Lynn and Pat Kline. In 1951, the family moved from Edmonds, WA, to the family homestead in Bryant, where he lived until his passing. Clayton was a member of the Operating Engineers Union #302 and Laborers Union #292 and took great pride in his job. He has paved roads all over the state for Associated Sand and Gravel and Lakeside Industries and was a sought-after screed operator. After retiring in 1997, Clayton could be found driving his tractor around the family farm, canning his own vegetables, or tending his many animals. But his true love was "pushing dirt" with one of his big boy toys. He was organic and self-sufficient before it was popular. His gardens were legendary. You name it, he could grow it. He supplied many with his vegetables, fruits, pork, and beef. Clayton is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill, his sister, Fran, and his soul mate, Cathy. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Brayton; sons, Tony Kline and Paul Kline; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Donations may be made to Hospice (Evergreen Health Foundation). A celebration of Clayton's life will take place at the family campground at a later date. The family would like to thank all the many family members, friends, and neighbors who helped care for Clayton and the farm. We are eternally grateful. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

