Clayton Willis Alexander Sept. 26, 1965 - March 3, 2020 The Lord blessed us with the life of Clayton Willis Alexander on September 26, 1965 born to Leora and Warren Alexander. The Lord took Clayton gently to heaven with him on March 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be March 7, 2020 at 11am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 7, 2020