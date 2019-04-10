Clifford Arthur Staylen Sr. Clifford Staylen Sr. was born July 26, 1937 in Arlington, WA, to Arthur and Leona (Enault) Staylen. He passed away March 20, 2019. He spent most of his life in the Arlington and Stanwood area until he moved to Dillon, Montana where he resided for several years. He returned to Washington in 2016. He spent most of his life as a logger and truck driver. He was a talented machine operator and mechanic. He could operate or fix any piece of equipment that you put in front of him. Dad is survived by his four children: Marlynn (Willy) Perkins, Heidi Staylen, Claudia Eliasen, Cliff Staylen Jr.; 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. At his request no service will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2019