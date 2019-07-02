Clifford Lawrence Rice Sr. Clifford Lawrence Rice Sr., born in Walla Walla, WA, on August 12, 1933, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 65 years, Janet, their children and spouses, Skip (Shea), Mark (Teressa), Traci (Richard), Tami, Paul (Lea-Anne); 16 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. After serving three years in the Navy, he fulfilled a 32-year career as a laboratory technician at Pacific Resins & Chemicals/Georgia Pacific, followed by 15 years with Top Foods in produce and bulk foods. Cliff will be remembered for his larger than life laugh, for his BBQ skills and as an avid storyteller. An open house will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Rice Residence: 22205 54th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 2, 2019