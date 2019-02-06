Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clinton James Blend "Jimmy" Feb. 28, 1949 – Feb. 1, 2019 Jimmy, as we all knew him, made a quiet departure on February 1, 2019. He served two tours in Vietnam, one in 1967 and one in 1970. He was a proud life member of the VFW. He was a story teller, a barter and trader, a mechanic/handyman/do-it yourselfer, highway adven-turer and in the day a pretty good dancer. And, although he had a big heart, he also had a wandering soul. Jimmy was born to be a "Rambling Man" and often the "Country Road" would take him home. Jimmy was the man that could take any vehicle, whether a '57 Chevy or a beat up AMC Gremlin and at the drop of the hat, decide to it was time for a road trip (as long as the tape player and speakers worked). Most who bartered and traded with Jimmy could say Jimmy typically got the better end of end of the stick. He loved music. He loved the outdoors. He loved to fish. He loved to hunt. He loved his solitude. It's who he was. Jimmy is survived by his two brothers, Frank Tollenaar and Clifford Blend as well as his three sisters, Vicky Blend, Sherrie Barker and Tamara Blend; his children, James Blend, Patricia Cook, Misty Reyna and Christopher Norgord; his grandchildren, AJ, Cheyenne, Ethan, Madison and Alec; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded by his mother, Frankie Blend, brother, Alan Blend, sister, Kathy Mower and grandson, Seth. We will all miss our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Rest Peacefully Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request don-ations to your local chapter of the VFW as we know this would have made him smile.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 6, 2019

