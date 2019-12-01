Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Lee Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mar. 12, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2019 Dynamic storyteller, cherished husband and father, esteemed colleague, man of faith, and dear friend, Clinton Lee Kelly, 69, was born in Portland, Oregon. He credits his mother, Rita, with fostering his love of storytelling. Clint's high school years were spent at Roosevelt High where he was on the honor roll for six terms. While ASSP President, he had the distinct honor of escorting the mayor of Portland on a tour of the campus. At Clatsop Community College Clint distinguished himself as President and Vice-President of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter and graduated with an A.S. degree in Forest Technology. Clint met the love of his life, Cheryll, at the Tumwater library in Olympia, WA while researching his next adventure. Before long the two were married and headed off to the Canadian wilderness where they would start a family. While Clint canoed historic fur trade routes with students from an all-male boarding school in Selkirk, Manitoba, Cheryll raised four children in a small house in sometimes 40 below weather! After the family moved to Everett, Washington, Clint pursued his love of writing by authoring more than six hundred articles for the Everett Herald Newspaper and a variety of publications, including: Christianity Today, Reader's Digest, American History Illustrated, and Family Circle. He is an award-winning author of 17 books that range from adventure novels about the search for Noah's ark, historical fiction surrounding the Armenian Holocaust, and nonfiction works that explore professional gymnastics and intentional parenting. Clint loved the adventure of pursuing a story wherever the quest led him. He even traveled to India as a member of Rotary International. Clint was fascinated by unsolved mysteries and was a proud member of the Society of Cryptozoology, donning his Bigfoot socks when the need arose. As a Communications Specialist for Seattle Pacific University for 30 years, Clint loved capturing the compassionate service and lives of faith exemplified by alumni, donors, students, faculty and staff. He frequently spoke of his latest SPU interview and how encouraged and inspired he was by a life well-lived. His ability to highlight and reflect on God's work in people (whether mom, mogul, or minister) turned ordinary lives into extraordinary ones. He once spoke in an interview about being fascinated by the idea of "ordinary heroes". Spotlighting them was his passion. Clint's love of writing and inspiring others led him to teach writing classes at Discover U., conduct writing workshops coast to coast and co-direct the annual Seattle Pacific University Christian Writers Renewal. Clint was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. As an elder and teacher, he was a cornerstone of the church for almost 40 years, bringing humor and wit to Sunday morning announcements! Clint loved God deeply. On many mornings, he could be seen with his Bible and a hymnal next to his morning tea and toast. Clint was an avid blood donor and volunteered as a courier for Bloodworks Northwest. He was also a proud member of the Northwest Christian Writer's Association, The (SPU) Fellows, and the Company of the Cross (Anglican Church of Canada). Clint's legacy of generosity and encouragement were a blessing to many. An eye bank donor, his corneas gave sight to two members of the blind community. Clint is survived by his sons, Shane Kelly (Jessica) and Nathan Kelly (Dodie); and daughters, Stephanie Hjorten (Erik) and Amy Kelly; grandchildren, Lars, Else, Grace, Alexa, Kenzie, and Courtney; great grand daughter, Aubree; nieces, Michele Rubalcava Boyle, Lori Bailey, and Alyce Tincher. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2531 Hoyt Avenue in Everett. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate and/or sponsor a child through World Vision at worldvision.org , a charity dear to Clint's heart. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019

