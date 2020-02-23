Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Shepherd. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton Floyd Shepherd Clinton Floyd Shepherd, known since childhood as "Bud", passed at the age of 97 on February 8, 2020. Bud, married to Pearl E. Hoenke for 72 years, was the father of four daughters: Dorene Grapp, Rene' Shepherd, Lucille Cole, Lana Shepherd; and a son, who passed during childbirth; three sons-in-law: Dennis Grapp, Ro Purser, and Randy Cole; will miss him, along with seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who have been blessed to share his life for so many years. Bud served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force as a tail gunner in a B-24 Liberator during WWII; successfully completing 50 missions. A self-made man, owning and operating his own businesses throughout his life, Bud will be remembered for his courage, determination, and most of all, his love for his wife and family. He enjoyed all types of people, animals, his home and a simple life. When asked why he thought he survived war missions that so many others did not, Bud replied; "because I never thought I wouldn't, I guess". Clinton Shepherd will be missed by all who knew him and were touched by the strength of his soul and the fighting spirit of his heart. An Air Force Recognition Ceremony will be given at Floral Hills Cemetery (425-672-1800) at 2:00 p.m. on March 16, 2020.





