Clyde was surrounded at home by his family at his passing, along with his favorite caregiver, Terry "Pizano" (his nickname for her).

Clyde Williams was a member of the Tulalip Tribes and the son of Lawrence and Christina Williams. He served in the United States Army in the 1950s, and was stationed in Germany where he was chosen to play on the Army baseball team, the Flaks. Clyde was an excellent baseball player and a great pitcher. (He had an arsenal of nine pitches!) He was drafted into Major League Baseball by the Philadelphia Phillies, requiring him to go straight to training camp after being discharged from his service in the army. Ultimately, he decided not to join the Phillies and so returned home to his family.

Clyde was a fisherman by trade as well as a self taught master carver, with many of his carvings still displayed in the Tulalip Casino, Hotel, and Health Clinic.

Clyde is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Maxine Williams, three sons; Clyde Jr., (Monica), Alan (Arnel), and Gene Sr. (Julie), along with 13 grandchildren; Alicia, Tatiana, Christina, Alan, Bruce, Tiffany, Dane, Jason, Casey, Gene Jr., Evan, Brandon, Tanessa, and honorary grandson, Art. Clyde is also remembered by 25 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly and enjoyed their company always. He is also survived by his brothers Herman and Arley Williams, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Christina and Lawrence Williams, sisters Jane Wright and Dorraine Jones, his grandfather, Andrew Fryberg and grandmother, Louise, and great grandmother, Elizabeth "Kiya".

Graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mission Beach Cemetery.

June 14, 1933 - September 4, 2020



