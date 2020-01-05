Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Halvorson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen J. Halvorson Sept. 14, 1936 - Dec. 15, 2019 Heaven gained an angel when Colleen passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 in Issaquah, WA at the age of 83. Colleen was born in Columbus, MT on September 14, 1936 to Laverne and Delilah Flesher. She graduated from Mt. Ellis Academy in Bozeman, MT where she created many lifelong friendships and enjoyed attending many class reunions. To know Colleen was to love Colleen. She had the warmest of smiles, a quick wit and at one time could toss a mean basketball. A lover of the outdoors, you could find her on a sunny day working in her yard, mowing her lawn, or weeding her many flower gardens. Colleen retired in 1998 after 25 years of serving the students and families of the Lake Stevens School District - the last 18 as a school bus driver. Many of her "students" quickly became her "children" and she loved them all as her own. You couldn't go anywhere with Colleen without running into one of her former "kids" or their parents. A quick trip turned in a trip down memory lane and always ended with a smile and a hug from "Grandma Pickle" as her bus students dubbed her. Colleen is survived by her daughter, Kari Hull; her husband, Steve; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia of Snoqualmie, WA; son, Lenny and grandchildren, Sebastian and Emily of Harbor Springs, MI. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Lake Stevens Senior Center, 2302 Soper Hill Rd, Lake Stevens, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Colleen's memory may be made to the Forgotten Children's Fund, PO BOX 9936, Seattle, WA 98109.



