Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Marie Watson. View Sign

July 26, 1933 - February 1, 2019 Colleen Marie Watson, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Colleen and her identical twin sister, Laurie, were born in Seattle, WA on July 26, 1933 to Thomas and Betty Richardson. Their mother died when they were only 8 years old, and they were subsequently adopted and raised by their aunt and uncle, Marie and Dallas Richardson. After graduating from St. Teresa's Academy in Boise, ID and moving to Portland, OR, Colleen and Laurie attended secretarial school. Upon successful completion, Colleen's move back to Seattle, the city of her birth, proved fortuitous when a chance encounter introduced her to Thomas L. Watson. After two eventful days, Tommy proposed, and after a two-week whirlwind romance, they were married on October 20, 1952. Over the ensuing years, and while Tommy was recalled to service in the Coast Guard, Colleen made a home in numerous places across the country for a family that eventually grew to encompass four rambunctious boys. Several years after Tommy's retirement from the Coast Guard, he and Colleen returned to Washington State and in 1984 purchased their "forever" home. Tommy and Colleen made their spiritual home at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Snohomish, WA, where they grew in their faith and became an important and integral part of the community. They were together for 61 adventure-filled years, until Tommy's passing in 2013. Colleen's legacy has been forged by a lifetime of unconditional love directed (without exaggeration) at every single person that she had ever met. Her true passion in life was family and friends. She had many talents, but her ability to love will remain the epitome. Colleen is survived by her four sons and their families: Thom and Liz, Tim and Laurie, Ted and Betty, and Will. Colleen has been blessed with eight grandchildren: Tomm, Dove, Adam, Cedar, Eluta, Ryan, Joe and Ethan; and four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Christian, Lucas and Finn. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Snohomish, WA. Colleen will be laid to rest next to her beloved Tommy at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.



July 26, 1933 - February 1, 2019 Colleen Marie Watson, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Colleen and her identical twin sister, Laurie, were born in Seattle, WA on July 26, 1933 to Thomas and Betty Richardson. Their mother died when they were only 8 years old, and they were subsequently adopted and raised by their aunt and uncle, Marie and Dallas Richardson. After graduating from St. Teresa's Academy in Boise, ID and moving to Portland, OR, Colleen and Laurie attended secretarial school. Upon successful completion, Colleen's move back to Seattle, the city of her birth, proved fortuitous when a chance encounter introduced her to Thomas L. Watson. After two eventful days, Tommy proposed, and after a two-week whirlwind romance, they were married on October 20, 1952. Over the ensuing years, and while Tommy was recalled to service in the Coast Guard, Colleen made a home in numerous places across the country for a family that eventually grew to encompass four rambunctious boys. Several years after Tommy's retirement from the Coast Guard, he and Colleen returned to Washington State and in 1984 purchased their "forever" home. Tommy and Colleen made their spiritual home at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Snohomish, WA, where they grew in their faith and became an important and integral part of the community. They were together for 61 adventure-filled years, until Tommy's passing in 2013. Colleen's legacy has been forged by a lifetime of unconditional love directed (without exaggeration) at every single person that she had ever met. Her true passion in life was family and friends. She had many talents, but her ability to love will remain the epitome. Colleen is survived by her four sons and their families: Thom and Liz, Tim and Laurie, Ted and Betty, and Will. Colleen has been blessed with eight grandchildren: Tomm, Dove, Adam, Cedar, Eluta, Ryan, Joe and Ethan; and four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Christian, Lucas and Finn. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Snohomish, WA. Colleen will be laid to rest next to her beloved Tommy at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close