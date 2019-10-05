Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collin A. Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Collin Adrian Peterson Collin Adrian Peterson, at the age of 43, passed away on September 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Collin will be held 12:00 noon, a potluck at Thousand Trails, 26702 Ben Howard Road, Monroe, WA 98272 on October 19, 2019. Collin was born in the city of Chula Vista, CA. He attended Sultan High School in Washington state. He worked for KCN Custom Cabinets as top lead. During his life he enjoyed belonging to Boy Scouts, several awards for state art projects, Sky Valley Baseball and Soccer, Dog 4-H. Adult life was camping, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and snowmobiles. He designed the Osprey Park sign in Sultan, WA. Collin is survived by brothers, Billy Peterson of Sultan, WA, Nathan Fritch of Marysville, WA, Tyson Fritch of Maltby, WA and Robert Peterson of Lakeside, CA; father, Wayne Peterson of Chula Vista, CA; mother, Vicky Wagner of Gold Bar, WA; stepfather, Kevin Wagner of Gold Bar, WA; grandfather, Raymond Peterson of Red Bluff, CA; and grandmother, Barbara Cook of Buckley, WA. The family asks that all donations please go to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Rest in Peace in God's hands, my son.



