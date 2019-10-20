Connie A. Mertes Connie A. (Forsland) Mertes of Everett passed September 30, 2019. Connie was born July 17 1951 to Donald D. Forsland and Vera Forsland. Connie lived in Everett, WA, all her life attended View Ridge Elementary, South Junior and graduated from Cascade High in 1969 and went on to get her cosmetology license and worked in the Everett area for many years doing hair. Connie had a loving and caring spirit and would help anyone who needed it. Connie loved spending time with her granddaughter and close friends. Connie leaves her daughter, Amy (Owens) Lee; granddaughter, Sophia Lee; brother, Dennis Forsland, and many many close friends. Connie was proceeded in death by her father, Donald D. Forsland, mother, Vera Forsland; twin brother, Kevin Forsland, brother, Kirk Forsland and best friend, Kathy Dunn. A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held. Contact her daughter for details.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019