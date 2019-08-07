Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie A. Klein Connie Klein passed away surrounded by her family at her Oso, WA, home August 3, 2019. She succumbed to a long battle from complications of liver disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Klein; her parents, Con and Gladys Giebel; her brother, Maurice; her great grandson, Colin Gollihar, and Chuck's parents, Gerrit and Clara Klein. She is survived by her brother, Doug (Diane) Giebel; sister-in-law, Ann Baird; children, Irene (Bob) Slaughter, Sandi (Tom) Browne, and Renee (Ed) Rosenbach; grandchildren, RaeLynn, Racheal (Mike), Ilene (Will), Sara (Mike), Maury (Jennifer), Nicole, and Lexi (Joel); great grand children, Jasmine, Eli, Robynn, Courtney, Ashley, Mitcheal, Wyatt, Bryson, Mason, and Kenzie; nieces and nephews, Kim, Randy, Dawniel, Denise, and David. Connie was born in Oso, WA, on August 7, 1938 to parents, Con and Gladys Giebel. She lived in Snohomish County all of her life, mostly in the Trafton and Oso areas. She and her husband, Chuck were Dairy Farmers in Trafton for many years and raised their three girls on the farm. Life on a small farm could be tough and she was up to the challenge taking her turn in the milking parlor along side her husband. Connie passed on a strong work ethic to her girls. She didn't show much direct affection but her use of nicknames is well known. Some were well received others not appreciated quite as much. Many learned to banter with her which she really seemed to enjoy. This was especially evident with her nephew, David. Earlier in life she enjoyed horseback trail riding and bowling. The family was a member of the O So Slow Riders and they attended many play days and potlucks with that group. She also attended many of her girl's sporting events, drill team. and other school activities. She participated with her granddaughters in cattle showing on the fair circuit and attended sporting events of her other grandchildren. Connie was an avid sports fan and watched all of the local college and pro teams on TV. She particularly enjoyed basketball watching both the NBA and WNBA, sometimes yelling at the screen in both disgust and enthusiasm. Later in life she moved to "The George Place" on the Oso Loop Road and became active with the Oso Community Center and the Darrington Senior Center. She had coffee with friends in both places including her special friends, Betty Tungate, Shirley Leader and others. Connie enjoyed taking trips with her family including her companions/ caretakers, RaeLynn and Jasmine to Seaside, Oregon each August. She will be interred in a private family burial at the Arlington Cemetery and a public memorial will be announced at future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Association, the Oso Community Center, or a .



