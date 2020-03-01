Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lee Kempa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie L. Kempma Passed away February 22, 2020 in Everett WA. She was born February 5, 1957 in Everett to her late father and mother, Arthur and Hazel Kron. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob and William (Bill) Kron. Connie leaves behind a husband, John Kempma Sr., of 45 years; four children and a daughter-in-law: Brandon, Joseph, Kelly and John Jr. and his wife, Summer; her heart and joy six grandchildren: Jasmin, Kody, Kye, Emily, Nanako and Faith. She also leaves behind a brother, James Kron and a sister, LaVonne Counley. Connie was an outgoing and ambitious soul, always ready to help someone in need. Connie's Kind and gentle soul is now at rest. Celebration of Life to be held at later date look for announcement here.



