Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Perrotta Bauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie A. Perrotta Bauer Connie Ann Perrotta came into this life November 19, 1955 in Montery, CA, she passed on June 22 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, due to complications from surgery. Connie a Washington native most of her life worked with her husband of 28 years building an auto body business empire in the Smokey Point, Marysville area. Always looking at the horizon towards retirement. Once the business sold she went to Cabo San Lucas to live the dream and enjoy the sport of large game fishing. Connie had a passion for traveling, boating, snowmobiling, competitive cribbage games, long nights with friends great food accompanied with fine wine and an occasional cigar. Recently Connie fine tuned the art of playing poker and played in several Las Vegas tournaments making quite a name for herself in the Las Vegas poker circle. She made several new friends in Vegas during these tournaments and enjoyed placing in the top three of these tournaments. She brought joy, laughter and life to wherever she was and always had a warm smile to offer and then off to a competitive crib match. Connie is proceeded in death by her mother Georgia Jones. She leaves behind her partner, Tommie Hart and a beautiful daughter, Kanae Perotta Wilcox and Kanae's significant other, John Jayne, as well a large network of friends and family Please join us for a luncheon in celebrating the amazing life of Connie Ann on September 15, 2019 at Swinomish Yacht Club in LaConner from noon to 4pm. SYC address is 310 North First Street, La Conner, WA.



Connie A. Perrotta Bauer Connie Ann Perrotta came into this life November 19, 1955 in Montery, CA, she passed on June 22 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, due to complications from surgery. Connie a Washington native most of her life worked with her husband of 28 years building an auto body business empire in the Smokey Point, Marysville area. Always looking at the horizon towards retirement. Once the business sold she went to Cabo San Lucas to live the dream and enjoy the sport of large game fishing. Connie had a passion for traveling, boating, snowmobiling, competitive cribbage games, long nights with friends great food accompanied with fine wine and an occasional cigar. Recently Connie fine tuned the art of playing poker and played in several Las Vegas tournaments making quite a name for herself in the Las Vegas poker circle. She made several new friends in Vegas during these tournaments and enjoyed placing in the top three of these tournaments. She brought joy, laughter and life to wherever she was and always had a warm smile to offer and then off to a competitive crib match. Connie is proceeded in death by her mother Georgia Jones. She leaves behind her partner, Tommie Hart and a beautiful daughter, Kanae Perotta Wilcox and Kanae's significant other, John Jayne, as well a large network of friends and family Please join us for a luncheon in celebrating the amazing life of Connie Ann on September 15, 2019 at Swinomish Yacht Club in LaConner from noon to 4pm. SYC address is 310 North First Street, La Conner, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close