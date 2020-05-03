Connie Stone Teeple July 26,1945 - April 26, 2020 Connie L. Stone-Teeple passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Her husband Don was by her side holding her hand. She was born July 26, 1945 in Florence S.C to June Carraway-Lovett and Marvin Carraway. Connie was born an identical twin; her twin sister Carla and mom were always best of friends and had the crazy twin connection. Growing up it was like having two moms. Connie was married twice before finding her soulmate Don, they married on February 3, 2007 in Las Vegas. They both enjoyed dancing, traveling, crafts and building their new home together. She also loved taking pictures and always had her camera for every family gathering. Connie loved her family fiercely, she never missed a birthday, holiday or family gathering. Connie is preceded in death by her grandson, Joey; and her daughter, Trina. This left a huge hole in her heart. She is finally in heaven and we can only imagine the reunion they had. Connie is survived by her devoted husband, Don Teeple; her children, Trinice Lak (George Lak), Donovan Smith, and Clary Smith; her siblings, Carla Bower, Richard Carraway, Terry Carraway, Lance Carraway, Tisa Steiner, and Donald Lockwood; she also had 14 grandkids and 18 great grandkids. Regardless if they were full blooded, ½ or step grandkids, to her they were all loved the same. Connie also loved her former daughter in law, Chantal Medici and her husband, Tim Medici. The family cannot thank them enough for the love they had for our mom. The countless hours spent with her at the memory care home, the trips to get her nails and hair done, and countless lunch dates. She loved the time she spent with Chantal and Tim. Rest in peace sweet mama, we all loved you so much and will always remember you sweet smile and the love you had for your family. A memorial wll be scheduled at a later date.





