Conrad Robert Ryer Jr. Conrad Ryer, Jr., passed away at home on March 3, 2019, in Tooele, Utah after three years battling lung cancer. He had recently moved to Utah from Stanwood, WA, where he had resided for the last 30 years. Conrad was born May 12, 1942, in Seattle, to Conrad Ryer Sr., and Vivien Joy Anderson Ryer. He was a graduate of Ballard High School, and attended the University of Washington . He received his degree in accounting from Seattle University. He also held a certificate from the University of San Carlos in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where he was an exchange student. He remained fluent in Spanish and was close to the family he lived with in Guatemala for many years, with visits back and forth between the families. He served in the U.S. Navy in a helicopter squadron for four years, stationed at Quonset Point, RI. He worked for Overlake Hospital as Assistant Controller and for Benson and McLaughlin Public Accounting firm, and retired from the U.S. Treasury Dept. Conrad was very involved in the community in Stanwood. He served on the board of the Stanwood Area Historical Society, the library board, and for over ten years was a member of the Stanwood City Council. He was a member of Stanwood United Methodist Church. He was a quiet, thoughtful person who was interested in many things. He was keenly interested in history and genealogy. He loved classic cars and sports cars. He bought an old Austin-Healey three months before he was old enough to get his license and started fixing it up. He was also very interested in art and went to many exhibitions. One of his favorite artists was Salvador Dali. His other passion was watching Gonzaga basket-ball. He was an avid Bulldog fan. He is survived by his wife, Gail of Utah; his daughter, Ariel (Jeff) of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Rebecca (Rob) of Tooele, and a sister, Constance, of Washington. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Carl. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on April 13, 2019 at Stanwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the Stanwooc Area Historical Society or the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2019

