Constance (Connie) Moll nee Smith March 31, 1924 – June 21, 2019 Connie Moll passed away peacefully at Josephine's Caring Community in Stanwood, WA, after suffering a cerebral stroke in 2018. Connie was the oldest of three children, born to Myrtle and Raymond Smith in Monterey, CA. As a child her family moved to the St. Louis, MO, area, where she grew up. She attended Clayton High school where she met the love of her life, Paul Moll III. After graduation, she attended the University of Missouri and was a member of the Pi Phi sorority. She then attended Ward Belmont Finishing School in Nashville, TN. Connie and Paul were married on June 21, 1944, in Kansas when Paul was on leave during WWII. She passed away on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. Theirs was a true love story. Connie lived with her parents until Paul came home from the war. Paul continued his education at Purdue University and graduated. They then spent a brief time in Chicago and settled afterward in the St. Louis area, where they raised their three children. After the kids grew up, they relocated to Coral Gables, Florida where they made many friends, bought a large sail boat and joined a couple of yacht clubs. Connie learned to scuba dive and they had many wonderful adventures while sailing among the keys. They eventually left Florida and moved to Camano Island, WA. Connie loved to read and enjoyed knitting. She adored gardening and spent many happy hours nursing her flowers. While in her 80's, she took up watercolor painting. She was a natural, creating so many lovely paintings. Connie and Paul loved to travel. Together they traveled to China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her mother and father and two brothers, Ray Smith and Earl Smith. Connie is survived by her daughter, Molly LeMaster (Dale), her daughter, Lindy Hawkins (Lorin) and her son, Paul Moll IV. She had four grandchildren, Jay Robins, Renee' (Scott) Neel, William (Brianna) Burns, Ashley (Jill) Burns and six great grand-children along with several nieces and nephews. There will be no services per Connie's request. Rest in Peace Mom.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019