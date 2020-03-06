Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Virginia Trier Constance Virginia Trier, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Lake Stevens, Washington. She was born on February 25, 1940 in San Fernando, California, to Edward and Virginia (Henderson) Sprott. Connie grew up in Southern California, graduating from San Fernando High in 1957. In 1975, she moved to Snohomish County, Washington, which she happily called home for the rest of her life. She had a varied career that included being an alcoholism counselor, operating her own antique store, and being a real estate agent for American Properties and then Windermere. One of her favorite jobs was driving for Enterprise, where she enjoyed the camaraderie with other drivers and the friendly competition to see who could move the cars most quickly. Connie was a true people person who made lasting friends everywhere she went. Connie is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Ray) Hernandez, Cris (Mike) Dawson, Cyndi D'Agostino, Stephanie (Larry) Greenbaum, and Cheryl (Mike) Ogle; her grand children: Daniel, Matthew, Rachel, Jennifer, Joseph, James, Jeffrey, Tracy, Skylar, Alexandra, and Lianne; her great-grandchildren, River, August, Audriana, and Jonathan; and many friends from all stages of her life.



