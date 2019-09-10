Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Adella Palmer. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Memorial service 11:00 AM Granite Falls Seventh-Day Adventist Church 509 S Granite Ave Granite Falls , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cora Adella Palmer (Thompson - Johnson), born to John Lewis Palmer and Cora Adella Craig-Palmer, October 25 1922, passed away September 4, 2019, she was 97 years old. Cora was the seventh child of 15. She was born in Oregon City and raised in Yachats, on the Oregon coast. Cora's Education began in a one room community school house, with primary grades on one side and high school on the other. Cora married William Allen Thompson Sr. on April 12, 1940. Together they had six sons, William Allen Jr. (deceased); Thomas Carl; Conrad Arthur; James Richard; Fredrick Michael and Rodger Stephen. Out of the original 15 sibling's Cora is survived by three brothers, Art, Carl and Eldon Palmer. Cora moved to Granite Falls, WA, in 1953 to raise her boys. She was a lifelong Seventh-day Adventist member of the Granite Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, and was instrumental in it's reopening in the early 60's. When Cora was finished raising her family she returned to her schooling for a two year degree at Everett Community College. Cora's work history includes, Nurse at Harborview Hospital-Seattle, Parole Officer-Everett, Case worker DSHS-Everett, CEO /Co-Owner of "Purr"fection Automotive-Everett. Funeral and Memorial services will be held at the Granite Falls Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 509 S Granite Ave., Granite Falls, WA 98252, on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 11am. Cora's wishes were for a short service followed by a long potluck. Everyone is invited for potluck at the church, immediately following the service and are encouraged to bring food, photos, and Cora stories to share. There will be a private, family only, viewing and service by Pastor Hutauruk at the cemetery for Cora's interment, Monday September 16, at 11 am.





