Oct. 25 1922- Sept. 4, 2019 Cora Adella Palmer (Thompson-Johnson) passed away September 4, 2019, she was 97 years old. Funeral and Memorial services will be held at the Granite Falls Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 509 S Granite Ave., Granite Falls, WA 98252, on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 11am. Cora's wishes were for a short service followed by a long potluck. Everyone is invited for potluck at the church, immediately following the service and are encouraged to bring food, photos, and Cora stories to share. There will be a private, family only, viewing and service by Pastor Hutauruk at the cemetery for Cora's interment, Monday September 16, at 11 am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 12, 2019