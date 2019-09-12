Cora Adella Palmer

Service Information
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA
98223-1323
(360)-435-2509
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Granite Falls Seventh-Day Adventist Church
509 S Granite Ave
Granite Falls, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oct. 25 1922- Sept. 4, 2019 Cora Adella Palmer (Thompson-Johnson) passed away September 4, 2019, she was 97 years old. Funeral and Memorial services will be held at the Granite Falls Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 509 S Granite Ave., Granite Falls, WA 98252, on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 11am. Cora's wishes were for a short service followed by a long potluck. Everyone is invited for potluck at the church, immediately following the service and are encouraged to bring food, photos, and Cora stories to share. There will be a private, family only, viewing and service by Pastor Hutauruk at the cemetery for Cora's interment, Monday September 16, at 11 am.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.