Corinne Adele Nerbo Martin Corinne Martin 89, passed away August 30, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Born in Gold Bar, WA, last resided in Lynnwood, WA. She loved to travel, meeting people and seeing places over half the globe. Survived by daughters, Kai and Kathi; son, Bruce (daughter-in-law Elizabeth), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; also two sisters. Preceded in death by husband, Gael and infant son, Steven. Cremated, no service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 10, 2019