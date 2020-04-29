Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Lloyd. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

May 28, 1926 - April 5, 2020 Corinne Lloyd went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 5, 2020. Corinne was born on May 28, 1926, the second of four children born to William and Violet Griffith. At age 3, her family moved to Everett, WA where she attended Washington Elementary, North Junior High and Everett High School, where she graduated in 1944, then on to Linfield College in McMinnville, OR. In 1948, after WWII, Corinne married the love of her life, Stanley W. Lloyd. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2010. Corinne and her older sister Dawn Ludwick were inseparable and often mistaken for twins. They were known in Everett for leading small group neighborhood Bible studies. Corinne reflected, "It was fun as we met in homes with lovely ladies and met their neighbors." She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 45 years and served on the auxiliary for Everett Gospel Mission and the Women's Children Shelter. She was active in Christian Women's Club for many years and former chairman. Never tiring of sharing her faith, she always kept a Gospel tract in her purse, even to her final days. Her favorite prayer request was that someday her entire family would walk together in heaven. Many knew Corinne for her heartfelt and beautifully penned notes, cards and letters. In one she commented, "I had the great joy of being a stay at home mom and double blessing of being a Grandma and Great Grandma." Her family will remember her unconditional love, quick wit and great sense of humor, and her elegant personal style, seen in her decorating, dress and legendary deserts. Corinne is survived by her son, Noel (Kate) Lloyd; daughter, Ramy Dawn Hardwick; and grandsons, John Charles (Sarah) Hardwick Jr., Christopher Noel Lloyd, Bryan John Redecker; great-grandson, Charlie Hardwick; and her many nieces and nephews who adored her. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Violet Griffith; her loving husband, Stanley Wayne Lloyd; all her siblings, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hardwick; son-in-law, John Hardwick; and nephew, David Ludwick. A memorial service has yet to be planned.





