Corinne "Petesie" Williams Aug. 20, 1920 - Feb. 23, 2020 On February 23, 2020 Corinne "Petesie" Williams, age 99, passed away peacefully in Everett, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born August 20, 1920 in Seattle and raised by her mother, Eva and stepdad, Hilbert. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1938 and was a strong supporter of her high school and the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. She married Willie Williams in March of 1944. The family moved to Everett in 1955 where she worked at the Darigold office and later as a teller at Frontier Bank. Petesie will be remembered for her laughter, love of music, her smiles and a memory that didn't forget anything. She lived her life with purpose and direction, always stopping to take in every moment: greeting someone new, sharing a silly story and brightening the day of everyone she met. And we will not forget her famous cookies. She was very patriotic, never missing a July 4th parade. She had a strong faith in God. She was most precious and amazing to her grandkids, great-grandkids and her friends from many walks of life. Her mantra was "Don't be in a hurry". Over the years, she was active in several organizations: Ballard High Golden Beavers, Everett's Central Memorial Committee, Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion, West Woodland Elementary School PTA, Degree of Honor, the Everett Mother Singers Chorus, Everett Senior Center and the Red Hat Society. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Willie; and stepsister, Audrey Walker. Petesie is survived by children, Corky (Pat) Grennan and Gaylen Williams; by grandchildren, Wendi Forbes, Devon (Jennifer) Grennan, Erin (Jason) Melton and Ryan (Kim) Grennan; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, AJ, Jack, Charlie, William, McKenna, Cooper; and five great-great-grandchildren. Petesie's family would like to thank the staff on floor 5 at Providence Hospital for their compassionate care during her final hours, showing her much respect and dignity. Her celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. Donations in Petesie's memory can be made to Ballard High School Alum, Meals on Wheels or a . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.floralhillslynnwood.com for the Williams family.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2020