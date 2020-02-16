Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corrine E. Parkhurst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Corrine E. (Orton) Parkhurst Nov. 16, 1942- Feb. 9, 2020 Corrine was born and raised in the Marysville and Arlington area. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old. She is survived by her brother, Charles and Mary Orton of Marysville, WA; son, Mike and Diana Holmes of Arlington, WA; daughter, Sherri and Brad McCord of Snohomish, WA; son, Richard and Rebekah Parkhurst of Burlington, WA; partner, Maurice Frizzell of Sedro-Wolley, WA; grand mother to six and great-grandmother to one. Corrine and Maurice moved to Ritzville, WA in 1986 and bought the Whisperin Palms Restaurant and Lounge which they ran for almost 20 years. Corrine and Maurice moved back to Arlington in 2009 to be close to family and friends. Corrine loved to wake up in the morning to the view of Mount. Higgins and the quietness of her home. She enjoyed most of all being around family, sitting out on the patio reading a good book, or working in her garden. She lived a full life of fun and travel and lots of memories. Thanks to Hospice for all their care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.



Corrine E. (Orton) Parkhurst Nov. 16, 1942- Feb. 9, 2020 Corrine was born and raised in the Marysville and Arlington area. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old. She is survived by her brother, Charles and Mary Orton of Marysville, WA; son, Mike and Diana Holmes of Arlington, WA; daughter, Sherri and Brad McCord of Snohomish, WA; son, Richard and Rebekah Parkhurst of Burlington, WA; partner, Maurice Frizzell of Sedro-Wolley, WA; grand mother to six and great-grandmother to one. Corrine and Maurice moved to Ritzville, WA in 1986 and bought the Whisperin Palms Restaurant and Lounge which they ran for almost 20 years. Corrine and Maurice moved back to Arlington in 2009 to be close to family and friends. Corrine loved to wake up in the morning to the view of Mount. Higgins and the quietness of her home. She enjoyed most of all being around family, sitting out on the patio reading a good book, or working in her garden. She lived a full life of fun and travel and lots of memories. Thanks to Hospice for all their care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close