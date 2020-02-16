Corrine E. (Orton) Parkhurst Nov. 16, 1942- Feb. 9, 2020 Corrine was born and raised in the Marysville and Arlington area. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old. She is survived by her brother, Charles and Mary Orton of Marysville, WA; son, Mike and Diana Holmes of Arlington, WA; daughter, Sherri and Brad McCord of Snohomish, WA; son, Richard and Rebekah Parkhurst of Burlington, WA; partner, Maurice Frizzell of Sedro-Wolley, WA; grand mother to six and great-grandmother to one. Corrine and Maurice moved to Ritzville, WA in 1986 and bought the Whisperin Palms Restaurant and Lounge which they ran for almost 20 years. Corrine and Maurice moved back to Arlington in 2009 to be close to family and friends. Corrine loved to wake up in the morning to the view of Mount. Higgins and the quietness of her home. She enjoyed most of all being around family, sitting out on the patio reading a good book, or working in her garden. She lived a full life of fun and travel and lots of memories. Thanks to Hospice for all their care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020