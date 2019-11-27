Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney Scott Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Courtney Anderson was born in Seattle, WA on September 25, 1958 and passed away November 24, 2019 in the company of family and friends. Preceding his death were his parents; son, Scotty, and nieces, Charlene and Christine. He grew up at Mission Beach, Tulalip, WA and graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1976. After school he had worked in several different fields including tug boating, foundry work, carpentry, and counterman at Drivelines Northwest. He eventually joined and retired from the Carpenters Union. A notable project was the widening of I-5 from the Everett Mall to the Snohomish River; here he supervised multiple carpenter crews working nights. He eventually settled in Arlington, WA as it kept him close to one of his favorite places - Monty Cristo - here he made friends with the old towns' caretaker. Through this friendship Courtney learned about the rich history of the area and had remodeled a couple of the original cabins in trade for the occasional use of them. In his mid-fifties he was forced into early retirement due to health reasons resulting from a bout with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in his early 30's. As his health would permit, he turned to his hobby of working on Chevy C-10 pickups and playing with his two Scottish terriers, named Hot-Rod and Tugboat a.k.a. "The Boys". Early in 2019 he was diagnosed with lung cancer, having already received the maximum amount of radiation to treat the Hodgkin's there was little that could be done for him. He had a grand sense of humor which he employed to comfort his family and friends that he was at peace and prepared for what was coming next. He was close to and deeply loved by his three older brothers – Terry, Tony, and Roland. He was also deeply loved by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends, Larry Kiner, Steve Jermyn, Gemma Bell, and Nellie Osborn along with many, many friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for mid-January. Ahead of the Celebration the date, time, and location will be announced in this Obituary section. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Courtney's name to Providence Hospital Cancer Partnership.



