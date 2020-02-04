Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig A. Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Alan Coleman Craig Coleman, 55, of Lake Stevens, WA passed peacefully January 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Craig was born on September 25, 1964 in Everett, WA and lived most of his life in the Snohomish County area traveling during active service in the Army from 1982-85. Craig was a devoted son, husband, father, coach and friend, leaving an impact on many. He worked for local powder coating companies throughout the years retiring from Bull Dog Powder Coating in 2019. Craig was a die-hard Seahawks fan, and loved all things sports from playing, coaching, watching his grandkids play, attending games or watching them on TV. He had a love for Mustangs, and enjoyed sunny drives in "Erma-Sue" his blue convertible GT. He is survived by his mother, wife, sisters, daughters, grandchildren and many more family members and friends. Craig had the biggest heart and the loudest voice he would share with all he encountered. His smile, sense of humor and presence will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known him. Services will be held at Machias Community Church, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with viewing at 10:00am, memorial at 11:00am, followed by graveside service at Machias Cemetery and potluck reception at the South Lake Stevens grange hall.



Craig Alan Coleman Craig Coleman, 55, of Lake Stevens, WA passed peacefully January 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Craig was born on September 25, 1964 in Everett, WA and lived most of his life in the Snohomish County area traveling during active service in the Army from 1982-85. Craig was a devoted son, husband, father, coach and friend, leaving an impact on many. He worked for local powder coating companies throughout the years retiring from Bull Dog Powder Coating in 2019. Craig was a die-hard Seahawks fan, and loved all things sports from playing, coaching, watching his grandkids play, attending games or watching them on TV. He had a love for Mustangs, and enjoyed sunny drives in "Erma-Sue" his blue convertible GT. He is survived by his mother, wife, sisters, daughters, grandchildren and many more family members and friends. Craig had the biggest heart and the loudest voice he would share with all he encountered. His smile, sense of humor and presence will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known him. Services will be held at Machias Community Church, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with viewing at 10:00am, memorial at 11:00am, followed by graveside service at Machias Cemetery and potluck reception at the South Lake Stevens grange hall. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 4, 2020

