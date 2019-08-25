Nov. 8, 1954 - Dec. 28, 2018 Craig was born in Arlington, WA to Charlotte and Oswald Rusko. From birth Craig faced many challenges, but was able to adapt with the help of family, friends, and the Silvana and Arlington School Districts. In his early years he loved swimming, going rock hunting and fishing. Craig enjoyed sharing his knowledge of fishing spots and fishing gear with other avid fisherman. He continued to persevere, despite suffering a severe accident in his 30's. Later in life, he lived on his own with the support of caregivers in his own apartment. He loved to walk or take the bus to downtown Arlington for breakfast or to his favorite coffee shop where he enjoyed talking to people. Craig is survived by his sister, Marianna Keil; brother, Jeff Rusko; extended family, friends and his beloved dog, Cricket. There will be a potluck picnic gathering at the family river property, Sunday, September 1, 2019 beginning at 1:00 o'clock for family and friends of Craig. Donations can be made to Evergreen Hospice Care at 12822 124th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019