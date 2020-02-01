In Loving Memory Craig A. Knapp June 27, 1951 - January 14, 2020 Craig lived his life, like he fought his cancer. He never gave up or let it stop him from doing what he loved. He was always willing to share his love and knowledge of motorcycles over the years with fellow racers and enthusiasts. He loved listening to and playing music throughout his life. He enjoyed doing whatever he could for others. Craig is survived by his wife, Teryl Knapp; his son, Ryan Knapp; stepdaughters, Sasha, Vanessa, Kellijae; seven grandchildren and his sister, Gail Johnston. There will be a "Celebration of Life" on February 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park Floral Hall.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 1, 2020