Crystal (Ackerman) Johanson Feb. 25, 1924 - Dec. 2, 2019 Born in Bellingham, WA on February 25, 1924, the fifth of six children, Crystal Hope Ackerman and her family moved to Snohomish, WA in 1934. She graduated Snohomish High School in 1942 and earned both her BA and Master's degrees at Western Washington College (now University) in Bellingham. Crystal married Erick Earl Johanson, her high school sweetheart, on June 9, 1946. Their first home was in Kirkland, WA. As a teacher, Crystal touched the lives of hundreds of students in Washington State. Her career began with a 6th grade class in the Auburn School District (1945-46). She taught elementary grades in the Lake Washington School District the following four years. Crystal put her teaching career on hold in 1950 for the birth of their first child. When the youngest of their three children was nearly four, she returned to teaching at Redmond Elementary (1957). In 1962, the family moved to Lake Stevens, WA where she taught at Hillcrest Elementary. She retired from teaching in 1982 after 12 years as a Reading Specialist at Sunnycrest Elementary. Erick and Crystal joined Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens. The couple went to the Holy Land twice and visited relatives in Sweden twice with side trips to other European countries. She took part in the Snohomish High School Band's trip to China in 1987. In 1989 and 1993, she returned to China as an English language teacher, developing many friendships in that country. She loved to perform music on the flute and vocally until health issues intervened. She traveled extensively in the United States. Crystal was a long-time member of ADK, a teachers' sorority, Washington State School Retirees and the Everett Rock and Gem Club. She became a docent for the Kikendall log cabin in Snohomish which her great-grandfather built. She lectured on China and local European pioneers. She supported many charitable causes, especially scholarship programs. Few will forget her final birthday party at age 95 attended by dozens of family and friends. She was grateful that she could still drive her car right up to when a mid-November fall at home hospitalized her. Crystal passed quietly on December 2, 2019. A celebration of her life will happen at Ebenezer Lutheran, 2111 - 117th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Instead of flowers, Crystal requested donations go to the Ebenezer Organ Fund.



Crystal (Ackerman) Johanson Feb. 25, 1924 - Dec. 2, 2019 Born in Bellingham, WA on February 25, 1924, the fifth of six children, Crystal Hope Ackerman and her family moved to Snohomish, WA in 1934. She graduated Snohomish High School in 1942 and earned both her BA and Master's degrees at Western Washington College (now University) in Bellingham. Crystal married Erick Earl Johanson, her high school sweetheart, on June 9, 1946. Their first home was in Kirkland, WA. As a teacher, Crystal touched the lives of hundreds of students in Washington State. Her career began with a 6th grade class in the Auburn School District (1945-46). She taught elementary grades in the Lake Washington School District the following four years. Crystal put her teaching career on hold in 1950 for the birth of their first child. When the youngest of their three children was nearly four, she returned to teaching at Redmond Elementary (1957). In 1962, the family moved to Lake Stevens, WA where she taught at Hillcrest Elementary. She retired from teaching in 1982 after 12 years as a Reading Specialist at Sunnycrest Elementary. Erick and Crystal joined Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens. The couple went to the Holy Land twice and visited relatives in Sweden twice with side trips to other European countries. She took part in the Snohomish High School Band's trip to China in 1987. In 1989 and 1993, she returned to China as an English language teacher, developing many friendships in that country. She loved to perform music on the flute and vocally until health issues intervened. She traveled extensively in the United States. Crystal was a long-time member of ADK, a teachers' sorority, Washington State School Retirees and the Everett Rock and Gem Club. She became a docent for the Kikendall log cabin in Snohomish which her great-grandfather built. She lectured on China and local European pioneers. She supported many charitable causes, especially scholarship programs. Few will forget her final birthday party at age 95 attended by dozens of family and friends. She was grateful that she could still drive her car right up to when a mid-November fall at home hospitalized her. Crystal passed quietly on December 2, 2019. A celebration of her life will happen at Ebenezer Lutheran, 2111 - 117th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Instead of flowers, Crystal requested donations go to the Ebenezer Organ Fund. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 14, 2020

