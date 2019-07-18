Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crystal Lynn (Gobin) Wassillie. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Sunrise: February 2, 1969 Sunset: July 15, 2019 Crystal Lynn (Gobin) Wassillie was born on February 2, 1969 to parents, Rhonda Faye Gobin and James Morris, Sr. and made her journey to the ancestors on July 15, 2019. She was raised with the greatest teachings by the strong women in her family; an unbreakable bond with her mother who taught her to be a giver to the community, sharing unconditional love to all. Crystal was a proud Tulalip Tribal member and spent most of her life on the Tulalip Reservation where she raised her four children: Dustin, Taylor, Marlee and Carter. Crystal lived life to the fullest and especially enjoyed spending her time garage saleing, dancing at Travelers 1, 2 and 3, any and all cultural events, camping with her children in Chelan, WA, being surrounded by family and friends, most especially her grandchildren, and she loved casino hopping. She was proud to serve her community by any means, working in numerous positions for the Tulalip Tribes including various positions at the Tulalip Casino, Caregiving, and the ARMS program with Family Services. She leaves strength and love behind in her children: Dustin (Cody), Taylor, Marlee, Carter, Shelby, Hayden and Tatiana; her mother, Rhonda Faye from Tulalip Bay; grandkids, Aaliyah Hatch, Diego Moses, Gracelynn Hatch and Nizhoni Phair; aunties, Valda (Herb), Helen (Dave), Debbie (Dean); uncles, Billy (Teri), Jonny (Candy), Tony (Judy), Mike (Rae Anne); brothers, Jim (Christina), Joe (Deanna), Lindy (Dora), Steve (Danielle), Brodie, Junior and Joey Lugo; sisters, Alicia Lugo, Paula Hatch and Martina Myers; and special friends, Karen Zuehl, Sara Lacy and Raylynn Davis. She was welcomed on the other side by the love of her life, David James; also greeting her, grandmothers, Ebey, Nonie and Donie; fathers, James Morris, Sr., Jerry Torres and Gerald Lugo, Sr.; aunties, Marilyn Lewis, Wendy Young, Marilyn and Merri Morris; cousins, Teddi Shane, Gordy Hawk II and Spencer Morris; and her fur babies, Sissy and Macho. Crystal will be missed by many family and friends and remembered for the love and light she shared on her walk. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





Sunrise: February 2, 1969 Sunset: July 15, 2019 Crystal Lynn (Gobin) Wassillie was born on February 2, 1969 to parents, Rhonda Faye Gobin and James Morris, Sr. and made her journey to the ancestors on July 15, 2019. She was raised with the greatest teachings by the strong women in her family; an unbreakable bond with her mother who taught her to be a giver to the community, sharing unconditional love to all. Crystal was a proud Tulalip Tribal member and spent most of her life on the Tulalip Reservation where she raised her four children: Dustin, Taylor, Marlee and Carter. Crystal lived life to the fullest and especially enjoyed spending her time garage saleing, dancing at Travelers 1, 2 and 3, any and all cultural events, camping with her children in Chelan, WA, being surrounded by family and friends, most especially her grandchildren, and she loved casino hopping. She was proud to serve her community by any means, working in numerous positions for the Tulalip Tribes including various positions at the Tulalip Casino, Caregiving, and the ARMS program with Family Services. She leaves strength and love behind in her children: Dustin (Cody), Taylor, Marlee, Carter, Shelby, Hayden and Tatiana; her mother, Rhonda Faye from Tulalip Bay; grandkids, Aaliyah Hatch, Diego Moses, Gracelynn Hatch and Nizhoni Phair; aunties, Valda (Herb), Helen (Dave), Debbie (Dean); uncles, Billy (Teri), Jonny (Candy), Tony (Judy), Mike (Rae Anne); brothers, Jim (Christina), Joe (Deanna), Lindy (Dora), Steve (Danielle), Brodie, Junior and Joey Lugo; sisters, Alicia Lugo, Paula Hatch and Martina Myers; and special friends, Karen Zuehl, Sara Lacy and Raylynn Davis. She was welcomed on the other side by the love of her life, David James; also greeting her, grandmothers, Ebey, Nonie and Donie; fathers, James Morris, Sr., Jerry Torres and Gerald Lugo, Sr.; aunties, Marilyn Lewis, Wendy Young, Marilyn and Merri Morris; cousins, Teddi Shane, Gordy Hawk II and Spencer Morris; and her fur babies, Sissy and Macho. Crystal will be missed by many family and friends and remembered for the love and light she shared on her walk. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close