February 3, 1939 - August 6, 2019 Curtis Dean McDaniel, 80, died peacefully on August 6, 2019. Curt was born February 3, 1939 in Ellensburg, WA and was raised in Swans Trail, Snohomish, WA. He went to Snohomish High School, Class of 1957. Curt was an Airman in the United States Air Force. He worked for American Tug for many years before becoming a long-haul truck driver and he continued to drive cement trucks until his retirement. Curt enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the Cle Elum Coal Hills, hunting pheasant, trapshooting and fishing with his grandchildren. He had a lifelong passion for golf and spent much of his free time on the course. He restored and customized his '48 Chevy Fleetline which was his pride and joy. He was able to fulfill his dream of living in Lake Havasu, AZ where he enjoyed the warmth of the sun and showing off his Fleetline at the local car shows. He leaves behind his brother, Greg McDaniel; ex-wife, Darlene McDaniel; children, Garin (Cheryl Vaughn) McDaniel, Tracy Colliers, Teri (Randy) Green, Laini (Kevin) Jones, Brett McDaniel and Teffany (Bobby) Hays; grandchildren, Joel, Jeff, Tia, Cody, Jebediah, Aaron, Jet, Ava and Courtney. He joins his mother, Florence; and father, Gordon; his grandson, Adam; and many dear friends who went on before him. He will be laid to rest at the Machias Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held August 25, 2019, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the VFW, 2711 Oaks Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 13, 2019