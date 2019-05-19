Curtis Lee Hamilton Sr.

July 17,1964 - May 2, 2019 Curtis Lee Hamilton Sr., 54, from Everett, WA died due to motorcycle accident. His favorite place was outdoors and on a bike. He will be missed by many that loved him. Survivors: daughter, Chonte; sons, Curtis Jr. and Deon; granddaughter, M'Kinzie; grandsons, Parker, Paxton and Kai; sisters, Wendy and Candi; brother, Robert; many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, mom, Bonita; father, Roberta; brother, Terry. Memorial May 26, 2019 at noon, Legion Park, Everett. Refreshments courtesy of The Buzz Inn.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019
