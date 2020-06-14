Burby Cindy was born February 11, 1942 in Seattle, Washington and died June 4, 2020 from Covid-19.



Cindy attended St George's Elementary School and graduated from Holy Rosary High School. The love and joy of her life was her family. Cindy met her husband to be when she was fourteen and he was fifteen, at CYO summer camp. They were married in 1962 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Seattle. She was a full-time mom and homemaker until the youngsters were grown. She went back to school and earned a degree in photojournalism from Everett Community College. She spent twelve years working as a photographer for Everett Parks and Recreation. Cindy continued freelance work, producing articles and many photos for various magazines, particularly snowmobile publications.



Cindy was the planner and organizer of our may summertime boat-camping and diving trips to the San Juans and Gulf Islands. In the winter when snow conditions allowed, we were snowmobiling every weekend with family and friends in Washington, and longer trips in Idaho.



Cindy leaves her husband of 58 years (Ed); daughter Mary Lynn (Jim) Beckwith; daughter Bridget (David) Hartze; son Scott; sister Marilynn (Jerry) Piper; brother Ray Krueger; and four grandchildren.



Cindy suffered from Alzheimer's and was in a care facility for the past 2 1/2 years. We would like to thank the caregivers who took care of Miss Cindy.



