Jan. 8, 1963 - Sept. 10, 2019 Cindy lived in the Marysville and Everett, WA areas. Her last days were spent at Providence Hospital in Everett under the loving care of Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Haylee; mother, Shirley; sister, Susan Himple (Richard); brother-in-law, Fred Stubben; nieces, Lindsey Hirsch (Gery) and Shelby Stubben; great-niece, Ayda Hirsch; and great-nephew, Cade Hirsch. Cindy's sister, Cheryl Stubben passed in 1986 and her father, Jess in 2017. They are all dearly missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019