Cynthia Sue (Taylor) Rigelman July 1, 1943 - December 27, 2019 Cynthia passed away peacefully at the Warm Beach Nursing Home, Stanwood, WA after a three-year struggle, following a stroke. Born July 1, 1943 in Defiance, OH to Irvin and Agnes (Garber) Taylor. She grew up on the family farm at Ney, OH. Cynthia attended the Ney School and Fairview High School, where her favorite things were being the head majorette for the marching band and being a cheerleader. She also loved dancing and bowling. Cynthia met Phil Rigelman in 1957 and they were married on August 2, 1959 at the Ney Methodist Church, and he survives. They were blessed with two daughters, Joni (Mark) Fields of Lake Stevens, WA; Jodi (Kelly) Oliver of Lake Stevens, WA; two sons, Jeff (Louise) Rigelman, of Burlington, WA; and Terry (Sherri) Rigelman of Snohomish, WA. From this came 19 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Cynthia's proudest achievements were as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor. There were many hours spent at ballfields, gyms, swimming pools and delivering and picking up her chitdren from various events and activities. Cynthia is survived by her family, plus brothers, Jerry (Ana) Taylor, Overland Park, KS; Floyd (Mary Ann) Taylor, Ney, OH; Larry (Nancy) Taylor, Gahanna, OH; and a sister, Janis (John) Maxcy, Bryan, OH and Port Orange, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Taylor; a sister, Linda (Taylor) Kroa; and niece, Melinda Taylor. A memorial for Cynthia will be held at the Warm Beach Nursing, Beechwood Lounge on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Warm Beach Nursing, Stanwood, WA.



