Feb. 27, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2019 Larry LaPorte passed away, surrounded by his loving family. He lived a wonderful life. He is survived by Jewel Lee LaPorte, his beloved wife of 52 years, his five children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren, five siblings and their spouses, and nieces and nephews, and he was surely welcomed into heaven by his mother, father, and three older brothers. Larry had a zest for life and loved everyone who entered his. A retired high school counselor from the Edmonds School District and Archbishop Murphy, Larry had enormous kindness, humor, and integrity. In private life, he prioritized his faith and his family. He loved riding his bike, teaching, learning French, fishing, gardening, and playing with grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to charities close to his heart, including the Maryknoll Brothers (MaryknollSociety.org/Heart) Children of Vinh Son Orphanage Inc: (www.vinhsonorphanage.org) or a . Written memories would be meaningful. A Rosary will be said on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Beck's Tribute Center and a Funeral on Thursday, December 5 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Edmonds, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019