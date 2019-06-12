Dale Allen Menzies Dale Menzies began his earthly life born to Don and Flora Menzies on December 3, 1950 in Everett, WA, and he left this earth and went peacefully to heaven in the arms of his wife, Marty on June 1, 2019 in Granite Falls, WA. He was raised in Lake Stevens, WA, with his brother, Gary, who preceded him in death in 2000, and his sister, Cheri. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1969 and Central WA University in 1975, and moved to his beloved Montana to start his teaching career which spanned 44 years and ended in the Snohomish, WA, school district drivers Ed. program. Dale had two daughters born to him and his first wife, Linda in Libby, MT: Ami Rae of North Glenn, CO, and Ginger Renee, who preceded him in death in 2016, but left him three beloved grandchildren: Layla, Ewin, and Magnolia with his son-in-law, Mike Stevens. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Diane, and nieces Mindy and Destiny. Montana services to be announced at a later date. There will be a service in Lake Stevens on June 15, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 9428 4th St. SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258, from 6:00-8:00pm with light refreshments shared. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Dales name to The Father's House in Granite Falls, WA, which he also loved.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 12, 2019