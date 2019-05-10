Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Bartelheimer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Bartelheimer's life spanned a little more than 80 years, from December 7, 1938 to May 5, 2019. He spent every possible minute of his life doing what he felt called to do: farm. He operated a dairy farm in the same part of the Snohomish River Valley that his father and grandfather did before him. In 2018, this farm was designated by Snohomish County as a Centennial Farm. He took pleasure in sharing his knowledge of farming and caring for animals with his children and grandchildren. He also was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Snohomish, just as his father was. He was preceded in death by his parents Reinhold Bartelheimer, Elinor (Langbecker) Bartelheimer; his sister, Myrna Jewett, and all but one of his many aunts and uncles. Dale's quiet, grounded lifestyle will be missed by friends and family. He is survived by his aunt, Clara Fry; brothers, Alan (and Tina) and Wayne; brother-in-law, Don Jewett; wife, Lillian (Hagen) Bartelheimer; children, Ryan (and Michelle) Bartelheimer, Jason (and Heather) Bartelheimer, Lynette (and Jason) Zwar, Kurt Bartelheimer, and Quinton Ask; and grandchildren, Marcy, Becca, Andrew, Declan, Jack, Alex, Max, and Grace Bartelheimer and Thad and Olivia Zwar; and numerous cousins. A service, with a reception to follow, will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Snohomish on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3pm. The family suggests that monetary gifts be sent to one of these causes that were meaningful to Dale: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 331 Union Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290 or Washington State 4-H Foundation, PO Box 641927, Pullman, WA 99164 or Washington FFA Foundation, 13211 109th Ave Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98374.



