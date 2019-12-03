Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Bennett Dumond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 8, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2019 Dale Bennett Dumond went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1938 in Grand Forks, ND. When he was young, he moved with his parents to Everett, WA where his father went to work for the Simpson Lee Paper Company and his mother attended beauty school and became a beautician. The family also ran one of the last neighborhood grocery stores in Everett and became active in the Catholic community at the Immaculate Conception Parish. Dale is survived by his two siblings, Mary Ann Youmans (Fred) of Redmond, WA; and William Dumond (Anne) of Redmond, WA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice Dumond and Bennett Dumond. He attended the Immaculate Conception School in Everett and at the age of 14, left home to attend St. Edwards Seminary in Kenmore, WA. After receiving his high school degree, he left the seminary to pursue a degree in education at Seattle University. Dale would become a much-loved elementary school teacher in the Westminster School District near Huntington Beach, CA where he taught for 42 years. Dale loved listening to music, especially jazz and oldies from the 30s, 40s and 50s. He loved a good meal and a good conversation. He loved attending St Jude Catholic Church in Redmond and always gave freely to support its mission. Most of all, Dale loved Jesus and lived a life of prayer and devotion to him. He lived his life with his Lord and Savior and now is resting with him. Funeral services will be held at St Jude Catholic Church, 10526 166th Avenue NE in Redmond, WA on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing.



