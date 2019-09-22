Dale Burnett, 65 of Lynnwood, WA, passed away September 9, 2019. Dale was born on August 6, 1954 in Tacoma, WA. A proud father, papa and friend, Dale is survived by his daughter, Patti, son-in-law, Nick and grand-daughter, Abigail. Dale's career in telecommunications was one of his proudest accomplishments spanning over 30 years with GTE, Verizon, Frontier and most recently CenturyLink. A Celebration of Life for Dale is taking place at 3pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Floral Hall, Forest Park in Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019