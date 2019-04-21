Dale Ebeling, was born in Monroe, WA, in 1933 and passed away at the age of 85 after a long battle with cancer. Dale loved to fish local lakes, rivers and streams, was an active member of Luther Memorial Church and the Retired Fire Fighters Travel Club. Dale was a renowned cribbage player and loved to play a few games with family and friends. Dale served four years in the Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer working in the engine room during the Korean War. He worked for the Seattle Fire Department as a Lieutenant and retired after 25 years of dedication. Dale was instrumental in starting the Emergency Medical Service and training the first women recruits in the Seattle Fire Department. Dale also worked for the University of Washington and Seattle Center. He is survived by his two sons; daughter-in-law; three grandchildren; two brothers and his sister. A remembrance will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery - 4504 Broadway - Everett, WA 98203.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Ebeling.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
(425) 252-2244
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019