April 10, 2020 Dale George Reiner, 77, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at Novelty Hill Adult Family Home with his wife, Charlene by his side. Dale married Charlene (Hartzell) in 1965 and they have spent most of the last 54 years living in Monroe where they grew up together. Their love story is one for the ages; boy and girl live across the street from one another, boy ignores girl, girl loves boy, girl goes to college and boy to Marines and then he finally realizes she is the one for him. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Jennifer Reiner (David Rios) and Jason Reiner (Melissa); along with three grandsons, Dylan and Connor (Jason) and Corey (Jennifer). Dale had many vocations and interests and supported numerous community causes, here are just a few notable ones: he was a logger, contractor, farmer, Monroe Historical Society member and advocate to obtain the museum location, he participated annually in Focus on Farming, he was part of the inception of the Qualco Bio Digester and longtime board member, Cattleman's Association member and president, Farm Bureau member and president, farming advocate, visionary, and most importantly a husband, father and Papa. His logging and contracting days were spent with his father (Jake); sister, (Jaci) and brother, (Alan); all who have preceded him in death. His later construction and farming days included his own wife and children to help him. He was a great teacher and mentor to those who worked for and with him on any of his many, many projects, causes and visions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





