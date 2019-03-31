In Memory of Dale Kirkpatrick (1943-2010) My Wonderful Handsome Cowboy Husband And our 24 Year "Love Affair" (1986 - 2010) You were my Companion, Encourager, Source of Delight, Breadwinner, Friend, Lover, Entertainer, the One who made me smile and laugh each day, the One who knows me so well, the Shoulder on which I cried, the Arms that embraced me and Comforted me, the One who always cheered me on, my Pride and Joy, the One who shared in the same faith and prayer life and the One whom I have a heart full of wonderful memories. I Will Love You Forever and Always, Your Lady, Sandy
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019