Dale Emanuel (Smith) Nakken, Assiniboine tribal member, was born June 28, 1925 at Fort Peck, Montana, to Scereata Cornelius and Malcolm Dale Smith. He crossed over on August 11, 2020 at his home on Tulalip. A WWII veteran who saw 5 invasions in the South Pacific, he served the whole tour of Korean Peace Action. Many locals remember him as the cheerful voice on the phone at Eagle Fence in Marysville, where he worked until his 85th year. Preceding him in death were his parents, his four siblings, and his son Jack Emanuel. Dale is survived by his wife, Judith at the home, sons, Tim of Arlington and Jeffrey of Lynwood, nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His extended family includes stepsons, Marcus Rieck of Marysville, Douglas Holub of Crowder, Oklahoma, Dorcas Klettke of Medical Lake, Washington, assorted grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a myriad of the friends of Bill W. He is with his Grandfathers, where he wished to be. A celebration of his life will be held when CoVid permits.

