After 15 years of living with Parkinson's disease, Dale Raymond Pederson has gone home to live in Eternity with His Heavenly Father. His fun sense of humor and easy-going attitude were a hallmark of his personality. His strong, quiet presence will be sorely missed.

Born on September 16, 1953 in Everett, WA to Dan and Jean Pederson, he was the youngest of their three children. He graduated from Everett High School Class of 1971. Shortly after his graduation, Dale began working at Scott Paper Company (Kimberly-Clark Corp.). He spent his whole career there until he took a medical retirement in 2011 shortly before the plant closed.

Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, greeting his church family on Sunday mornings and singing in the choir. He also enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard. He was always ready to talk about his next project to improve his yard for the grandkids.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Jean, and his sister, Susan Pederson.

He is survived by his brother Mark (Vickie) Pederson, his children Julie (Bryon) Delelstrez, Sara (Robert) Stiles and Kristofer Pederson. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Chloe, Briley, Cooper, Thomas, Alison, Alexander, Samuel and Nathan. He was a wonderful "Granddaddy" to all of them. He is also survived by his niece, Jackie (Dan) Raby, and nephew, Greg Pederson, and the mother of his children, Jewell Malmberg.

While we are glad he no longer suffers, he will be greatly missed. We are so grateful for the time we were given with him.

There will be a virtual Memorial for Dale on October 24 at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either of the following organizations:

Northwest Parkinson's Foundation

Marysville Community Food Bank

September 16, 1953 - October 3, 2020