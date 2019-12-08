Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Roy Berg. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Berg, 75 of Edmonds, WA passed away in the comfort of his home on November 23, 2019. He graduated from Ketchikan High School and joined the Navy in 1963, serving four years as a Navy Corpsman. He continued his interest in civil service as a firefighter/medic with the Ketchikan Fire Department and the Moses Lake Fire Department. He retired from firefighting and pursued a new career with the Merchant Marines, sailing from Valdez, Alaska to the Panama Canal. During this time, he met Dianne Landaas and the two were married in 1982. He and Dianne spent many years working together in the real estate market until his official retirement in 2009. He was a meticulous jack-of-all-trades and delighted in telling stories and jokes. We will miss his mischievous sense of humor, love and affection. Dale is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years. He also leaves behind his two children, Christine Rider (Anthony Aiello); Charlie Berg (Michelle Arnold); two step children, Mysicqa Landaas and Erik Landaas (Marissa Price), 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandra O'Neill, step sister, Kathleen MacDougall and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on December 15, 2019 at 12:00 at Solie Funeral Home at 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Donations may be made to the and Providence Cancer Research Partnership.



